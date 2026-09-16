Wednesday, 16 September 2026
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‘Best of times’ for billionaires, rising bills for workers, Belgian MEP says
‘Best of times’ for billionaires, rising bills for workers, Belgian MEP says
Wednesday, 16 September 2026
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen during her speech. Credit: European Commission
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