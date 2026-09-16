EU aviation deaths soar to 116 in 2025, mostly private flights

Credit: Unsplash

A total of 116 people died in air accidents in the EU in 2025 involving an EU-registered aircraft, up 25 from 91 in 2024.

Since 2021, 638 people have been killed in aviation accidents across EU territory involving EU-registered aircraft, Eurostat reported on Wednesday.

Most of the deaths in 2025 occurred in non-commercial operations, accounting for 109 fatalities or 94.0%.

Eurostat said this category includes corporate and private flying, demonstration flights, flight training and relocations.

Commercial air transport accounted for four deaths in 2025, while specialised operations such as crop spraying, aerial advertising or photography accounted for three.

Aeroplanes accounted for most deaths

Accidents involving aeroplanes were responsible for 79 deaths in 2025, Eurostat said.

Helicopters and sailplanes were each linked to 18 deaths, while balloons accounted for one. No fatal accidents involved unmanned aircraft.

A total of 143 people were injured in air accidents involving EU-registered aircraft in 2025, down from 215 in 2024.

Most injuries were linked to aeroplane accidents, with 93 recorded, while balloon accidents caused 19 injuries, sailplanes 17, helicopters 12 and unmanned aircraft two.

Of the injuries recorded in 2025, 32 occurred on commercial flights.