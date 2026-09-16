NATO mulls changes to Kosovo force as steady security gains unfold

Credit: Openverse

NATO’s North Atlantic Council met on 15 September to hear a final update from the commander of its Kosovo Force (KFOR) and reiterated its commitment to security in Kosovo and stability across the Western Balkans.

The meeting was held in a KFOR format that included countries contributing troops to the mission, NATO disclosed on Tuesday.

KFOR Commander Major General Özkan Ulutaş of Turkey briefed the Council virtually on the mission’s work to maintain a safe and secure environment in Kosovo and ensure freedom of movement.

KFOR operates under United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244, a 1999 mandate that authorises an international security presence in Kosovo.

NATO said KFOR works in close coordination with the Kosovo Police and the EU Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo, known as EULEX, in their roles as security responders.

Changes to KFOR posture and commander handover

Efforts are under way to “optimise” KFOR’s posture following what NATO described as a steady improvement in Kosovo’s security situation.

The changes are conditions-based, will be implemented gradually and would be fully reversible if security developments require it.

NATO said KFOR will remain staffed, equipped, trained and organised to carry out its UN mandate and retain the capabilities and readiness to respond to a range of security scenarios.

Ulutaş is expected to complete his second tenure as KFOR commander in mid-October, with Major General Roberto Vergori of Italy set to succeed him.

The alliance also reiterated its support for the EU-facilitated dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina aimed at normalising relations and addressing outstanding issues with respect for the rights of all communities.