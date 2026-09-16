EU bond sale raises €11b as demand surges beyond expectations

Credit: Unsplash

The European Commission has raised €11 billion by selling two new euro-denominated bonds in its eighth syndicated transaction of 2026, it said.

The deal was split into a €6 billion three-year bond maturing on 12 March 2030 and a €5 billion 30-year bond maturing on 12 October 2056, the Commission informed on Tuesday.

The three-year bond has a coupon of 3.375% and was sold at a re-offer yield of 3.495%, with a final order book of more than €72 billion — around 12 times the amount offered.

The 30-year bond has a coupon of 4.5% and was sold at a re-offer yield of 4.541%, with a final order book of more than €80 billion — around 16 times the amount offered.

Part of an €80 billion funding plan for late 2026

The transaction forms part of the Commission’s €80 billion funding target for the second half of 2026.

Money raised through EU bond issuance is used to fund EU policy programmes, including support for Ukraine and investments in European defence.

The EU’s total outstanding debt now stands at about €849.27 billion, including €43.9 billion in short-term EU-Bills and €84.3 billion in NextGenerationEU Green Bonds.

Barclays, CACIB, Citi, DZ Bank and JP Morgan acted as joint lead managers for the transaction, with Commerzbank, Intesa, KBC, LBBW and Piraeus as co-leads.