EU clears aerospace merger despite industry consolidation concerns

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The European Commission has cleared Blackstone and Tinicum to take joint control of UK aerospace supplier Senior plc and US-based AeroFlow Technologies.

The deal was approved under the EU Merger Regulation, which requires the Commission to review some larger mergers and acquisitions for competition risks, the Commission informed on Wednesday.

The transaction mainly involves the supply of aerospace components.

The Commission said it concluded the acquisition would not raise competition concerns because the companies’ combined market position following the deal would be limited.

Simplified merger review

The case was assessed under the Commission’s simplified merger review procedure.

Further details are available on the Commission’s competition website and in its public case register under case number M.12452.