MEPs okay Austria's Court of Auditors nominee, final decision rests with EU ministers

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MEPs have backed Gerald Loacker to become Austria’s member of the European Court of Auditors in a secret ballot.

Loacker was endorsed by 331 votes to 282, with 30 abstentions, the European Parliament said in a release on Wednesday.

He served as a member of Austria’s national parliament from 2013 to 2024 and now works as a legal expert and manager at a human resources consulting company.

Loacker also received a favourable opinion from the European Parliament’s Budgetary Control Committee on 14 July 2026 after a hearing held the same day.

What happens next

The final decision on the appointment will be taken by member state ministers in the Council of the EU, the European Parliament said.

Under EU treaty rules, each member state proposes one candidate to sit on the European Court of Auditors — the EU body that checks how EU funds are collected and spent — and the Council adopts the final list of members for a six-year term after consulting the European Parliament.