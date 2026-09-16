MEPs urge NATO cooperation amid covert Russian attacks targeting Europe

Credit: NATO

MEPs have backed a report calling for a firmer EU response to what it describes as rising “hybrid” attacks, naming Russia as the most serious state threat and urging closer cooperation with NATO.

Hybrid attacks were described in the report as coordinated actions by states — sometimes using intermediaries or proxies — designed to destabilise the EU and its member states across areas such as disinformation, cyber security and critical infrastructure, the European Parliament announced on Wednesday.

The report said such operations are often intended to look like isolated incidents and stay below the threshold of open armed conflict, which it said makes it harder to identify who is responsible and to respond effectively.

Russia was identified as the “gravest” state actor carrying out hybrid threats against the EU, acting directly or through proxies such as Belarus.

China, Iran and North Korea were also cited as being involved in hybrid campaigns aimed at undermining European democracies and harming EU security interests.

Calls for more intelligence sharing and coordination

MEPs called on member states to increase intelligence sharing and to strengthen the EU’s Single Intelligence Analysis Capacity (SIAC) — an EU body that brings together intelligence assessments for EU institutions — which the report said should act as the single hub for intelligence within those institutions.

The Parliament also called for the EU’s role in gathering cross-border data to spot patterns in coordinated hybrid campaigns to be formally recognised, alongside stronger coordination on joint situational awareness and attributing responsibility for attacks.

MEPs demanded a new cross-cutting EU action plan against hybrid warfare, while saying any expanded EU role should still respect member state responsibilities and the protection of national classified information.

The text was approved by 470 votes in favour, 129 against and 62 abstentions.

“For too long, Europe has feared that a stronger response would provoke Moscow,” said rapporteur Rasa Juknevičienė, a Lithuanian MEP from the European People’s Party.