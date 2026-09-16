EU Parliament supports new defence readiness measures

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MEPs have approved a set of EU law changes designed to speed up defence-related investment and procurement, including new deadlines for permits for projects such as building or expanding factories.

The measures are part of the EU’s “Omnibus V” simplification package and were informally agreed between European Parliament and Council negotiators on 10 June 2026, the Parliament informed on Wednesday.

One element sets an EU-wide default period of 42 working days for permit decisions for defence readiness projects, starting from the acknowledgement of a completed application.

National authorities will be able to extend the deadline up to two times by up to 60 days in exceptional cases — such as complex projects or where environmental, worker health or safety risks need more time to resolve — but the total process must not exceed 102 working days.

If the applicable deadline is missed, the rules provide for “tacit approval”, meaning the permit is treated as approved, with authorities required to inform project promoters within eight working days of the deadline expiring and set out any requirements attached to the permit.

EU countries will also have to set up single points of contact for defence project promoters, with tasks including digital tracking of applications and annual reporting to the European Commission on permit activity and support for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Changes to transfers and procurement

The package also includes measures covering intra-EU transfers of defence-related products and public procurement, including a new general transfer licence intended to make it easier for defence companies to move products across EU borders. Member states will be required to publish these licences.

On procurement, the agreed changes include updating and raising the threshold for when EU procurement rules apply, extending the maximum duration of framework agreements from seven to 10 years, and allowing more flexibility for member states to carry out occasional joint procurement.

Framework agreements are contracts that set terms for future purchases over a defined period.

MEPs also backed changes affecting the European Defence Fund — an EU financing programme for collaborative defence research and development — including updates and clarifications to the award criteria used to decide which projects receive funding.

Costs linked to testing in EU candidate country Ukraine will be eligible for European Defence Fund support under the agreed text.

Under the new law, EU countries will also be able to apply certain exemptions to EU environmental and chemical rules when justified in the interest of defence.

In three separate votes, Parliament approved the text on permit-granting by 540 votes to 105, with 22 abstentions; the text on transfers and procurement by 549 to 92, with 27 abstentions; and the text on defence investments and conditions for the defence industry by 530 to 125, with 12 abstentions.