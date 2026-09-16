Social media rules, one market reforms spark clash in EU State of the Union debate

Credit: European Parliament

MEPs debated the EU’s economy, security, climate policy, artificial intelligence and social media rules during the European Parliament’s annual State of the European Union session.

Parliament President Roberta Metsola said people expect the EU to do more on security, competitiveness, affordable homes, jobs, climate and borders, the European Parliament informed on Wednesday.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told MEPs that kickstarting Europe’s economy was her “number one priority” and referenced a “One Europe, One Market Roadmap”, adding that the Commission wanted to complete an overhaul of the single market by the end of next year.

The single market is the EU’s system of common rules intended to allow goods, services, people and capital to move more freely between member states.

Von der Leyen stated that the Commission would present a new framework for climate resilience, alongside a climate insurance alliance, a European heatwave plan and a European water initiative.

She also said Europe needed to “massively boost” its computing capacity and find new ways to use public and private funding to invest in European start-ups and companies, with industrial uses of AI highlighted in sectors including health, transport, agri-food, advanced manufacturing, and defence and space.

Security, borders and online rules for children

Von der Leyen said the Commission wanted an emergency security protocol to coordinate a European response to hybrid threats, and announced it would present ideas “to make a European security council a reality.”

She also reiterated EU support for Ukraine and said the EU would tighten sanctions on Russia.

On migration, von der Leyen referred to events in Ceuta over the summer and said illegal arrivals had fallen by 55% over the past two years, with a further 35% drop this year.

On social media, von der Leyen announced a proposed “EU Kids Act”, due to be unveiled tomorrow, including “no social media under the age of 13” and “no personal account under the age of 15.”

The proposal would include supervised “mini accounts” for 13 to 15-year-olds with limited features and a one-hour daily time restriction, and would require platforms to use “safe design” for users aged 15 to 18.

Several political group leaders responded in the debate, including calls for deeper EU defence cooperation, action on affordable housing and jobs, stricter border enforcement, and disagreements over climate policies and proposed social media restrictions, according to the European Parliament.