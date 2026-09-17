92.7 million in EU at risk of poverty by 2025, report warns

Credit: Unspalsh

Nearly 92.7 million people in the EU were at risk of poverty or social exclusion in 2025, new figures in a Eurostat publication show.

Eurostat released on Thursday the 2026 edition of "Key figures on European living conditions," a report that brings together data on how people live across the EU, with a focus on groups described as most vulnerable.

The publication says 8.0% of people younger than 65 lived in households with “very low work intensity” — meaning households where adults worked only a small fraction of their potential working time.

Eurostat also reported that people with disabilities faced a higher risk of poverty or social exclusion in every EU country.

Housing, childcare and health indicators added

The report is structured around income distribution and financial disparities, household characteristics including work intensity and childcare, and health and life satisfaction, according to Eurostat.

It also includes a new set of indicators looking more closely at housing costs, homecare services and lifestyle choices.