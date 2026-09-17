EU Parliament demands tougher action on threats from drug trafficking networks

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The European Parliament has called for an EU-wide response to drug trafficking networks, backing a resolution on Thursday by 601 votes to 4, with 5 abstentions.

MEPs called for more cooperation and information-sharing between authorities and for improved port security to respond to trafficking groups it described as increasingly interconnected, organised and aggressive, the Parliament informed on Thursday.

Law enforcement should receive more funding and resources at both EU and national level, with front-line officers provided with vessels, equipment, training, staff and legal protection, according to the European Parliament.

The Parliament also backed classifying front-line law enforcement duties as high-risk professions across the EU.

MEPs said information-sharing should be strengthened between customs, law enforcement and judicial authorities, and called for closer joint work by Europol and Eurojust — EU agencies that support police and prosecutors across borders — as well as Frontex, the EU’s border agency, and the European Maritime Safety Agency.

They also urged these bodies to enhance cooperation, including real-time intelligence-sharing, with the Maritime Analysis and Operations Centre – Narcotics (MAOC-N), a joint initiative involving eight EU member states and the UK.

Port security and money flows

MEPs described the European Ports Alliance as a framework for public-private cooperation on port security, adding that port workers should receive training and protection against intimidation by trafficking networks.

They also called for stronger maritime surveillance, including risk-based vessel tracking and inspections.

To tackle proceeds linked to drug trafficking, the resolution called for stronger anti-money laundering measures across European banking and financial systems, and for member states to develop stronger tools to identify, freeze and seize assets.

The Parliament said a comprehensive response should also include cooperation with non-EU countries, including stronger work with West African partners on trafficking and transit routes and collaboration with China to address precursor chemicals used to make illicit drugs.

MEPs welcomed the European Commission’s EU drugs strategy, and said the European Drugs Agency should help with EU-wide information-sharing and rapid alerts on emerging precursor substances and synthetic drugs.