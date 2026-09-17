EU Parliament pushes for ban on addictive online content to tackle youth crisis

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MEPs have backed proposals calling for tougher safeguards to make social media and the wider online environment safer for young people in the EU.

The proposals were adopted on Thursday by 395 votes in favour, 136 against and 80 abstentions, the European Parliament reported.

MEPs called for an “integrated European strategy” involving lawmakers, families and schools, while warning about risks including addiction to social media and exposure to cyberbullying that can lead to mental health problems.

They urged online platforms to take greater responsibility for protecting young people from harmful or manipulative content, including by reducing the impact of “addictive and persuasive design” — features designed to keep users engaged — and banning the most addictive practices.

Age checks, ‘youth mode’ and more transparency

Among the measures MEPs asked companies to introduce was age verification that does not involve collecting or keeping personal data, the Parliament said.

They also called for greater transparency around social media algorithms — the systems that decide what content users see — and for platforms to offer a “youth mode” that switches off targeted advertising for minors.

MEPs additionally asked for EU-level action on influencer marketing, including a code of conduct for influencers, agencies and online platforms, and clearer disclosure of sponsorships.

The Parliament said it also wants the European Commission to examine whether services provided by influencers and professional content creators are covered by the Audiovisual Media Services Directive, an EU law covering areas including video-sharing platforms.

Internet use is near-universal among young people in the EU, with 98% of 16 to 29-year-olds using it daily, compared with 90% of the total population.