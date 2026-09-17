EU proposes €489m fund to aid flood-hit Mediterranean as storm toll rises

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The European Commission has proposed mobilising €489 million from the EU Solidarity Fund to help Portugal, Spain, Italy and Malta recover from severe storms and flooding in January and February 2026.

The Commission’s proposal includes €261 million for Portugal, €149 million for Spain, €74.8 million for Italy and €3.72 million for Malta, it informed on Thursday.

The support follows applications from the four countries after Storm Harry struck Malta and Italy in January 2026, and after a series of storms caused severe flooding in Portugal and Spain between January and February 2026.

In Italy, Storm Harry hit Sicily, Calabria and Sardinia, damaging coastal and river areas and forcing evacuations.

The same storm brought strong winds, heavy rainfall, rising sea levels and powerful waves in Malta, affecting communities across Malta and Gozo.

In Spain, the storms particularly affected Andalusia and Extremadura, leading to road closures, evacuations and prolonged disruption to electricity, water supply and telecommunications.

In Portugal, severe storms triggered floods and landslides, causing 18 fatalities as well as major infrastructure damage and evacuations.

What the money would cover

The Commission said the proposed funding would support emergency and recovery operations, including restoring transport infrastructure and re-establishing essential services.

It pointed out that the money could also help fund the restoration of energy, water, wastewater, telecommunications and transport systems, as well as health and education services where relevant.

Clean-up operations, temporary accommodation and rescue services would also be eligible, alongside measures to secure preventive infrastructure and protect cultural heritage.

Portugal, Spain and Malta have already received advance payments from the fund — €65.37 million, €37.26 million and €931,014 respectively — after requesting them.

The proposal requires approval by the European Parliament and the Council, and after accounting for the advances, €385.6 million would remain to be paid.

“Storms in Malta, Italy, Spain and Portugal have caused severe damage and cost lives,” said Raffaele Fitto, the Commission Executive Vice-President for Cohesion and Reforms.