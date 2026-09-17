Thursday, 17 September 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Geopolitical risks drive EU firms to rethink trade, but barriers persist

Thursday, 17 September 2026
By The Brussels Times Newsroom
Geopolitical risks drive EU firms to rethink trade, but barriers persist
Credit: Unsplash

Tariffs and regulatory compliance have become the main barriers to international trade for EU firms, overtaking logistics disruption and input shortages.

This is the main finding of a new joint report by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank (EIB) announced on Thursday.

The report is based on a survey of 1,165 companies and found that around 20% cited regulatory compliance as a major obstacle to trade, while 18% pointed to changes in customs duties and tariffs. More than half of firms surveyed expect higher tariffs to persist in the long term.

Almost two-thirds of EU firms said they consider themselves prepared to manage geopolitical risks.

Preparedness varied by size — about 73% of large firms said they were prepared, compared with fewer than 50% of small and medium-sized enterprises.

Firms reported they are increasingly diversifying suppliers and markets in response to tariffs and geopolitical challenges.

The two EU bodies also said companies described a shift from short-term crisis responses towards longer-term resilience strategies.

Single Market stability and proposed measures

The EU’s Single Market — which allows goods, services, people and capital to move more freely across member states — continues to provide stability for firms that trade exclusively within the bloc.

The report called for targeted financial instruments, stronger early-warning mechanisms, greater regulatory clarity, progress on EU trade agreements and deeper Single Market integration.

It also cited continued investment in innovation, digitalisation, skills and supply-chain resilience.

The Commission said it is working on removing what it calls the “Terrible Ten” — the 10 most harmful barriers within the Single Market.

It has also put forward 12 “omnibus” proposals that it said would result in net savings of €17 billion a year for businesses, and noted it is working with member states and the European Parliament to address regulatory divergences, including those caused by “gold-plating”, where countries add extra requirements when implementing EU rules.

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