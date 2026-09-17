EU clears contested health services merger, citing minimal market impact

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The European Commission has cleared Helsana Beteiligungen AG and Swiss Federal Railways, known as SBB, to take joint control of Health & Medical Service AG (HMS).

The acquisition was approved under the EU Merger Regulation, which sets out how the Commission reviews mergers and takeovers that could affect competition in the European Union, the Commission said in a release on Thursday.

The deal relates primarily to health services.

Simplified review

The Commission said it found the transaction would not raise competition concerns because it would have a limited impact on the European Economic Area — the EU plus Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.

The case was assessed under the Commission’s simplified merger review procedure.

More details are available in the Commission’s public case register under case number M.12356.