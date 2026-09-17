Norway deepens Ukraine support as first non-EU donor to key fund

Credit: European Commission

Norway has pledged an additional €90 million to the European Union’s Ukraine Facility, becoming its first non-EU donor.

The funding would support Ukraine’s financial stability and reform efforts, including work on anti-corruption and energy, the European Commission announced on Thursday.

EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos said the EU and Norway wanted to help Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression while supporting reforms linked to Ukraine’s path towards EU membership.

Norway joins EU funding mechanism

Kos and Norway’s Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide made the commitment in Oslo.

Norway is the first non-EU country to contribute to the Ukraine Facility, following contributions from Denmark, Finland and Sweden.

Norway also joined the Ukraine Investment Framework — part of the Ukraine Facility focused on investment support — in 2025 as an observer and contributor, and has committed €172 million so far to support Naftogaz, Ukraine’s state-owned energy company.