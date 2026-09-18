EU reaches 54% renewable electricity, yet member states face stark disparities

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More than half of the EU’s electricity came from renewable sources in the second quarter of 2026.

Renewables accounted for 54.1% of net electricity generation across the bloc in Q2 2026, down slightly from 54.3% in the same period a year earlier, Eurostat reported on Friday.

Net electricity generation refers to the electricity produced and fed into the grid.

Solar power was the largest single renewable source, making up 41.6% of the EU’s renewable electricity in the quarter, up from 37.0% in Q2 2025.

Wind accounted for 27.7%, followed by hydropower at 22.6%.

The remaining renewable electricity came from combustible renewable fuels — such as biomass — at 7.7%, and geothermal and other sources at 0.4%.

Big differences between member states

Latvia recorded the highest share of electricity generated from renewables in Q2 2026 at 97.7%, with generation mostly from hydro and solar.

Denmark followed on 94.3%, mostly from wind, while Croatia was at 92.2%, mostly from hydro.

At the other end of the scale, the lowest renewable shares were reported in Slovakia (19.8%), Czechia (20.9%) and Malta (24.5%).