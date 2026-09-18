EU tightens waste export rules as 32 nations under scrutiny for 2027 shift

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The European Commission has opened a public consultation on a draft list of non-OECD countries that could be allowed to import non-hazardous waste from the EU after 21 May 2027, under new EU waste shipment rules.

The consultation covers countries outside the OECD — the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, a group of mostly high-income economies — and follows an EU law adopted in 2024 that tightens controls on waste exports, the Commission announced on Friday.

Under the Waste Shipment Regulation, EU waste can be exported to non-OECD countries from 21 May 2027 only if a country has explicitly asked to keep receiving waste from the EU and can show it can manage it in an environmentally sound way.

The Commission said it has received 32 requests from non-OECD countries seeking to continue importing non-hazardous waste from the EU, and published a report summarising its initial assessment alongside the draft list of countries now open for feedback.

Comments are being sought from “all interested parties” — including citizens, businesses, NGOs, public authorities and researchers — until 16 October 2026.

First authorised list due after consultation closes

The first list of countries authorised to receive EU waste will be set after the consultation ends and will be updated regularly, at least every two years, the Commission said.

Countries not included will be able to apply or reapply to be added.

Separately, the Commission also published an assessment of how plastic waste exported from the EU to Turkey is managed under the same regulation.

Turkey is the top destination for EU plastic waste exports to OECD countries and accounts for 70% of that trade, the Commission said.

The report identifies progress and gaps in environmentally sound waste management in Turkey, and the Commission said it will engage with Turkish authorities on the findings and continue monitoring EU plastic waste exports to the country.