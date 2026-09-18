EU greenlights IT-sector merger, citing no risk to competition

Credit: Unsplash

The European Commission has approved Vinci Energies’ acquisition of sole control of Germany’s All for One Group under the EU Merger Regulation.

The deal relates mainly to the provision of IT services, the Commission announced on Friday.

It said it cleared the transaction because it would not raise competition concerns, citing the companies’ limited market positions following the proposed deal.

Where to find the case details

The case was assessed under the EU’s simplified merger review procedure, which is used for mergers considered unlikely to affect competition.

Further information is available in the Commission’s public case register under case number M.12571.