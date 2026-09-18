EU approves merger of Belgium’s energy transmission operators

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The European Commission has approved a merger between two Belgian entities that control the country’s gas and electricity transmission system operators.

The deal involves Publigas SC/CV, which controls gas grid operator Fluxys SA, and Publi-T SC/CV, which controls electricity grid operator Elia Group SA/NV, the Commission announced in a release on Friday.

The transaction relates mainly to the transmission of electricity and natural gas in Belgium.

The Commission said it concluded the merger would not raise competition concerns because the companies are not active in the same markets or in markets that are vertically related.

Review carried out under simplified procedure

The merger was assessed under the Commission’s simplified merger review procedure.

Further details are available via the Commission’s competition website and public case register under case number M.12506.