EU disburses €3.3 billion to Ukraine for drones and missiles

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The European Commission said it would disburse €3.3 billion to Ukraine on Friday for defence procurement under the EU’s €90 billion Ukraine Support Loan.

The payment will be used to buy drones and missiles to help Ukraine defend its territory and airspace against Russia’s ongoing aggression, the Commission informed in a statement.

“Today, we will disburse €3.3 billion to help procure drones and missiles under the Ukraine Support Loan,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

It is the fourth payment made under the loan’s “defence window”, with the Commission saying it has paid nearly €15 billion to Ukraine so far this year for defence and broader support.

The Ukraine Support Loan provides up to €90 billion in total support, including €30 billion for budgetary aid and €60 billion for defence across 2026 and 2027.

More EU defence money approved this month

The latest transfer follows a Commission decision on 11 September approving €6.1 billion for Ukraine’s air and missile defence and other defence needs, including PAC-3 missiles for Patriot air defence systems.

The loan scheme was established under an EU regulation adopted in February 2026, and is designed to support Ukraine’s defence capabilities and defence industry as well as essential state functions and public services.

Since 2022, the EU and its member states have provided €224.5 billion in overall support to Ukraine, including €3.8 billion from the proceeds of immobilised Russian assets.