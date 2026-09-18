EU pushes joint defence projects as Ukraine faces relentless attacks

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European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU will pay Ukraine a further €3.3 billion on Thursday to buy missiles and drones after a phone call with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Russia has been “relentlessly targeting Kyiv”, trying to make daily life impossible for residents, von der Leyen said in a read-out released by the European Commission.

She stated EU funding for Patriot air defence systems was approved last week through the bloc’s Ukraine Support Loan, referring to the US-made surface-to-air missile system used to intercept aircraft and missiles.

Von der Leyen also said the Commission was ready to use remaining funds from SAFE to launch a new programme for joint EU–Ukraine defence projects. SAFE is an EU financing tool.

Joint air defence plans and wider support

The EU wants to work with Ukraine on a European air and missile defence system, building on a joint anti-ballistic “Freya” system, von der Leyen said.

She pointed out that the EU had “already mobilised nearly €15 billion” for Ukraine so far this year, with more funding to follow.

Von der Leyen said she and Zelenskyy discussed reforms needed in Ukraine’s parliament, the Rada, to unlock further funding and to continue progress towards joining the EU.

She disclosed that she would take the message to the UN General Assembly in New York next week that “Europe is stepping up” and that other countries should increase their support for Ukraine.