EU pledges €150,000 aid as monsoon floods displace over 120,000 in Luzon

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The European Union is providing €150,000 (about PHP 10.9 million) in humanitarian funding to support people affected by severe flooding across Luzon in the Philippines.

The funding will support more than 32,000 people in some of the hardest-hit areas, including Ilocos Region, Central Luzon and Metro Manila, the EU’s delegation in the Philippines announced on Friday, cited by the European External Action Service.

The money will be channelled through the Philippine Red Cross to provide essential household items such as sleeping kits, water containers and hygiene supplies.

Hot meals and safe drinking water will also be provided to people in evacuation centres and affected communities, while mobile health teams will offer medical consultations, medicines, health information and mental health support.

Hygiene activities and disease monitoring will be carried out to reduce the risk of illnesses that can spread after floods, including water-borne diseases and vector-borne diseases — infections transmitted by insects such as mosquitoes.

Widespread flooding across Luzon

The funding forms part of the EU’s wider contribution to the Disaster Response Emergency Fund (DREF) run by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

It comes in addition to more than €2 million already allocated to humanitarian partners in the Philippines at the start of 2026.

Since early August, the southwest monsoon known locally as “Habagat” has been intensified by several tropical cyclones and other weather systems, bringing prolonged heavy rain that has caused flooding and landslides across Luzon.

More than 10.5 million people had been affected across 11 regions by 14 September, with more than 120,100 displaced in over 500 evacuation centres.

More than 4,500 homes have been damaged so far, and 188 cities have been declared under a state of calamity.