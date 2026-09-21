EU summer flights hit record highs, but Austria sees biggest decline

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Commercial air traffic across the EU rose in summer 2026, with August recording 708,980 flights — up 2.3% on the same month a year earlier.

More than 2 million commercial flights took place between June and August 2026 across the bloc, Eurostat reported on Monday.

July was the busiest month of the three, with 709,931 flights, representing a 2.8% increase compared with July 2025.

June saw 662,480 flights, up 2.1% year on year.

Biggest rises in Slovakia, biggest falls in Austria

The number of commercial flights in August 2026 increased in 19 EU countries compared with August 2025 and fell in eight, Eurostat said.

Slovakia recorded the largest annual rise in August, with flights up 37.0%, followed by Malta at 12.4% and Estonia at 8.3%.

The biggest decreases were in Austria, where flights fell 4.7%, followed by Cyprus at 3.0% and Germany at 2.4%.

Compared with 2024 levels, the number of flights was higher across each of the summer months, with August and July both up 5.7% and June up 4.9%.