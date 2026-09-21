EU outlines 2025 efforts to curb war abuses amid global surge in conflicts

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The European Commission and the EU’s High Representative have published a report detailing actions taken by the EU in 2025 to promote compliance with International Humanitarian Law amid more than 130 ongoing armed conflicts.

International Humanitarian Law refers to the rules of war intended to limit the effects of armed conflict, including protections for civilians and humanitarian workers, the Commission pointed out in its release on Monday.

Civilians continued to be targeted by parties to conflicts, access to aid was purposely obstructed, and humanitarian workers were increasingly under attack.

The publication is the 9th annual report on the EU’s guidelines for promoting compliance with International Humanitarian Law.

What the EU says it did in 2025

The report covers the period from 1 January 2025 to 31 December 2025 and sets out the EU’s “most relevant action” during that time.

Those actions included diplomatic engagement with parties to conflicts, support for humanitarian organisations and accountability efforts, funding to monitor violations, and training on International Humanitarian Law, according to the Commission.

The full report has been published online by the European Commission.