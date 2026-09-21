Hungary’s Nivegy valley wines earn EU recognition for unique terroir and taste

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The European Commission has approved “Nivegy-völgyi” wines from Hungary for registration as a protected geographical indication (PGI).

The designation covers wines produced in the Nivegy valley in the central part of the northern area of Lake Balaton, the Commission announced on Monday.

PGI status is an EU scheme that links a product’s name to a specific place and its associated characteristics, according to the Commission’s description of geographical indications.

The Commission said the valley’s topography creates warmer and cooler air flows that provide stable conditions for growing grapes used for Nivegy-völgyi wines.

It described the wines as having a “discreet nose with no harshness” and being characterised by richness of bouquet and flavours, with predominant minerality linked to calcareous soil.

Added to EU register of protected names

The flavours include chalky notes from limestone in the bedrock and an almondy aftertaste, the Commission added.

The new name joins more than 3,900 protected names listed in the EU’s eAmbrosia geographical indications register, the organisation.