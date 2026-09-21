EU unveils water reuse push amid crisis in supply and sustainability

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More than 50 senior figures from across the EU water sector met in Brussels on Sunday to launch a new Water Resilience Stakeholder Platform.

The European Commission set up the platform with the European Economic and Social Committee and the European Committee of the Regions, with the three bodies acting as co-chairs for the duration of its mandate, the Commission announced on Monday.

The platform is designed to bring together business representatives, the water sector, civil society, regional and local authorities, and EU member state governments.

Its work will focus on selected priorities linked to “water resilience”, including digitalisation, water efficiency and ways to speed up water reuse.

A separate European Water Academy held its first meeting later on Sunday afternoon.

The academy is described as a flagship action under the EU’s Water Resilience Strategy and is intended to strengthen preparedness and professional skills linked to water management.

Drought and heat prompt push on water resilience

The launch came days after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a new European Water Initiative during her State of the Union address.

Changes in Europe’s water cycle are affecting society and the economy, with farmers facing dwindling water resources and energy producers reducing output because of shortages.

The Commission has also launched a Water Resilience Investment Accelerator under its Green Assist advisory service earlier this month, with support planned for 20 innovative pilot projects focused on natural water retention and water efficiency.

A revamped Zero Pollution Stakeholder Platform was due to hold its first meeting on Monday as part of the EU’s wider Zero Pollution Action Plan, with renewed membership.