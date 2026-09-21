EU-backed fund trims loan costs for green, tech-savvy Serbian businesses

Credit: Unsplash

Serbian small and medium-sized businesses and mid-sized companies will be able to apply for financing for digital, green and sustainable agriculture projects under a €22 million package agreed between the European Investment Bank and Erste Bank a.d. Novi Sad.

The deal combines a €20 million loan from the EIB with a €2 million European Union grant, with Erste Bank Serbia set to channel the funding to eligible firms, the EIB announced on Monday.

It is the first operation in Serbia under the EIB’s “Innovation and Green Transformation Facility for the Western Balkans”, a development programme launched in 2025.

The digital element can support investment in innovative products and processes, research and artificial intelligence, while the green component can fund projects such as energy-saving measures and initiatives to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

Support is also available for sustainable agriculture projects, including livestock and crop production.

EU grant to cut repayments by 10%

Companies receiving loans through the scheme can reduce the repayment sum by 10% because of the EU grant, channelled under the Western Balkans Investment Framework, the EIB said.

The package also includes EIB technical assistance for Erste Bank to help companies prepare projects that can qualify for bank financing and to strengthen collaboration with Serbia’s innovation network, including support for early-stage start-ups.

The agreement is the seventh operation between the EIB and Erste Bank a.d. Novi Sad since 2009.