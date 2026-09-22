Tuesday, 22 September 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

EU oil imports surge 55% in cost despite volumes holding steady

Tuesday, 22 September 2026
By The Brussels Times Newsroom
EU oil imports surge 55% in cost despite volumes holding steady
Credit: Unsplash

The value of the EU’s petroleum oil imports jumped by 55.8% in the second quarter of 2026, while import volumes were broadly unchanged.

Oil import volumes averaged 36.7 million tonnes a month in Q2 2026, up 1.2% compared with the monthly average in 2025, Eurostat reported on Tuesday.

Imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) rose 4.1% in value over the same comparison period, while volumes fell by 5.6%. LNG is natural gas cooled into a liquid for transport by ship.

Natural gas imported in gaseous form increased in both value and volume, rising by 18.5% and 3.4% respectively.

Extra-EU imports of natural gas and petroleum oil, 2022-Q2 2026, in value (monthly average, € billion) and volume (monthly average, million tonnes). Double bar chart. Link to data below.

United States and Norway still among top suppliers

The EU’s main suppliers of petroleum oil in Q2 2026 were the United States (18.8% of import value), Norway (14.3%) and Kazakhstan (13.4%), Eurostat said.

Most LNG imported by the EU came from the United States (63.2%), followed by Russia (17.3%) and Algeria (8.1%).

Norway was the biggest supplier of natural gas in gaseous form, accounting for 51.2% of import value, followed by Algeria (18.2%) and the United Kingdom (11.1%), which overtook Russia (10.2%) among the top three partners.

Extra-EU imports of energy products by partner, Q2 2026 (% of trade in value). Triple pie charts. Link to data below.

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