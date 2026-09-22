EU oil imports surge 55% in cost despite volumes holding steady

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The value of the EU’s petroleum oil imports jumped by 55.8% in the second quarter of 2026, while import volumes were broadly unchanged.

Oil import volumes averaged 36.7 million tonnes a month in Q2 2026, up 1.2% compared with the monthly average in 2025, Eurostat reported on Tuesday.

Imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) rose 4.1% in value over the same comparison period, while volumes fell by 5.6%. LNG is natural gas cooled into a liquid for transport by ship.

Natural gas imported in gaseous form increased in both value and volume, rising by 18.5% and 3.4% respectively.

United States and Norway still among top suppliers

The EU’s main suppliers of petroleum oil in Q2 2026 were the United States (18.8% of import value), Norway (14.3%) and Kazakhstan (13.4%), Eurostat said.

Most LNG imported by the EU came from the United States (63.2%), followed by Russia (17.3%) and Algeria (8.1%).

Norway was the biggest supplier of natural gas in gaseous form, accounting for 51.2% of import value, followed by Algeria (18.2%) and the United Kingdom (11.1%), which overtook Russia (10.2%) among the top three partners.