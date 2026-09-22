€8 billion turnover exposes scale of EU sporting goods manufacturing

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About 1.8 million people worked in the sport sector across the EU in 2025.

The statistics were published as part of an infographic on sport in the EU released to mark the European Week of Sport, which runs from 23 to 30 September, Eurostat reported on Tuesday.

It noted a gender imbalance among students studying sport in tertiary education — education after school such as university — with two female students for every five male students in 2024.

Sporting goods manufacturing

The sport-related figures also covered manufacturing, with 5,380 manufacturers producing sporting goods across the EU in 2024, Eurostat said.

Those manufacturers generated a total turnover of €8 billion in 2024.

The figures were published in Eurostat’s infographic on EU sports, released on 22 September 2026.