EU doubles Djibouti military aid to €20m, focuses on naval readiness

Credit: Openverse

EU governments have agreed to double financial support for the Djibouti Armed Forces to €20 million under the European Peace Facility.

The funding increase raises an existing assistance measure adopted in 2025 from €10 million to €20 million, the Council of the EU announced on Tuesday.

The support is being provided through the European Peace Facility — an off-budget EU fund created in 2021 to finance foreign and security policy actions, including military and defence support for non-EU countries and organisations.

The Council said the updated decision keeps the same priorities for the Djiboutian Navy, with a focus on improving its operational readiness.

Focus on Djibouti’s navy

The expanded funding will support the development and maintenance of naval assets intended to sustain operational capabilities over the long term, the Council said.

It will also contribute to “maritime domain awareness” — monitoring and understanding activity at sea — and to an increased presence at sea.

An initial assistance measure for Djibouti was adopted in July 2025 and is already being implemented.