Public backs EU farm subsidies but expects climate action and fairer prices

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Public support for European agriculture remains high, with 95% of people in the EU saying farming and rural areas are important for Europe’s future, according to a new Eurobarometer survey.

The poll also found that 93% of respondents consider securing a stable food supply for the EU to be crucial, the European Commission reported on Tuesday.

Support for the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) — the bloc’s main system of subsidies and programmes for farmers and rural development — was also strong, with 70% saying it benefits all Europeans.

When asked about what the CAP delivers, 93% pointed to ensuring a stable supply of food in the EU at all times, while 92% cited keeping food prices reasonable for consumers and managing natural resources sustainably, and 91% said it strengthens farmers’ role in the food chain.

More than two in three respondents agreed the CAP is delivering on protecting the environment and tackling climate change.

What Europeans look for when buying food

The survey found that food quality and origin are the main drivers in purchasing decisions, with almost eight in ten saying EU origin is an important or very important factor.

Almost nine in ten also said products being part of a short supply chain and being produced to higher environmental and animal welfare standards matter in their choices, along with quality labels.

The European Commission said it will launch a new “European food” campaign, which it said had been announced previously by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in her State of the Union speech last year.

Looking ahead, more than half of respondents cited ensuring reasonable food prices for consumers (55%) and ensuring a fair standard of living for farmers (53%) as key future priorities for EU agriculture and rural development.

The Eurobarometer poll was conducted across all 27 EU member states between May and June 2026, based on 26,456 interviews carried out in respondents’ national languages.