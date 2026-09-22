More Europeans getting active, but age and income barriers persist

Credit: Unspalsh

More people in the European Union are exercising regularly, with fewer saying they never take part in sport or physical activity, according to a new Eurobarometer survey.

The share of EU citizens who exercise several times a week has risen to 38%, up six percentage points since the last survey in 2022, the European Commission informed on Tuesday.

Those exercising almost daily increased to 9%, up three points.

At the same time, 39% of Europeans said they never exercise or play sport, down from 45% in 2022.

Health was the most commonly cited reason for being active, with 44% saying they exercise to improve or maintain their physical health.

Relaxation was mentioned by 39%, while 26% said they take part specifically to improve their mental health.

Parks and outdoor spaces remained the most common place to exercise, used by 47% of respondents, a level unchanged since 2022.

Health and fitness facilities were next at 39%, up from 33%.

Active commuting — such as walking or cycling as part of a journey — rose to 37% from 24%, the largest increase among the settings listed.

Differences by age, education and finances

Levels of participation varied across social groups, with younger people, those with higher levels of education and people reporting fewer financial difficulties more likely to take part, according to the Commission.

Older respondents and retired people tended to participate less often, while gender differences were described as modest, with men slightly more likely to engage regularly.

The Commission linked the publication to the European Week of Sport, which runs from 23 to 30 September.

The week is part of the EU’s year-long #BeActive campaign, and its 2026 theme is “#BeActive Your Way.”

Thousands of events are due to take place across Europe during the week, with the official opening scheduled for Dublin on 23 September.

“More Europeans are getting active, but the opportunity to take part still depends too much on income, age and education,” said Roxana Mînzatu, the Commission’s Executive Vice-President for Social Rights and Skills, Quality Jobs and Preparedness.

The Eurobarometer is a polling tool used by EU institutions to track public opinion across member states, with this survey the sixth edition focused on sport and physical activity.