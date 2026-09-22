Macao crackdown undermines freedoms pledged until 2049, EU warns

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A growing focus on national security in Macao in 2025 further eroded fundamental freedoms that were meant to be protected until at least 2049, according to an EU report.

The report — the 26th issued to the European Parliament and the Council — reviews political and economic developments in the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) during 2025, the European Commission informed on Tuesday.

Macao was due to keep its social and economic system unchanged for at least 50 years after 1999 under the “one country, two systems” principle set out in the 1987 Sino-Portuguese Joint Declaration.

Former pro-democracy lawmaker Au Kam San was arrested on 30 July under Macao’s Law on Safeguarding of National Security for allegedly “colluding with foreign forces.”

It was the first arrest under that law, which was amended in 2023 to align more closely with Mainland security legislation, the European Commission and the High Representative added.

Au Kam San has been held in pre-trial detention since his arrest.

Media closure and election disqualifications

Independent media outlet All About Macau announced its closure in October, citing “increasing pressure and risk” after the government had deregistered the outlet, the report said.

Macao’s eighth Legislative Assembly election took place in September, with 14 lawmakers directly elected, 12 indirectly elected by associations representing different social sectors, and seven appointed by the Chief Executive.

Ahead of the vote, the Electoral Affairs Commission disqualified 12 candidates for failing to uphold the Basic Law and bear allegiance to the Macao SAR.

The EU was Macao’s second-largest trading partner in goods in 2025, with trade totalling €887 million — 25.3% of Macao’s overall goods trade.

The EU’s foreign direct investment stock in Macao stood at €1.68 billion.