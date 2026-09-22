EU launches defence industry survey to shape Roadmap 2030 ambitions

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The European Commission has launched a survey of the defence and security industry to collect views that will feed into its EU Defence Readiness Roadmap 2030, with responses open until 18 October 2026.

The Roadmap 2030 sets out objectives and milestones to strengthen Europe’s defence technological and industrial base — the network of companies and capabilities that design and produce defence equipment and related technologies, the Commission informed in a release on Tuesday.

It lists priorities including expanding production capacity, speeding up delivery, and reducing critical dependencies in supply chains.

The Commission said the survey is intended to gather insights from the defence and security industry on factors affecting the performance, competitiveness, innovation, capacity and export potential of European companies.

How to take part

Companies and organisations in the sector are invited to take part and share recommendations, with contributions set to inform a socio-economic analysis of the sector, the Commission said.

Interested organisations are asked to request access to the survey by emailing JRC-DEFENCE-DATA@ec.europa.eu.