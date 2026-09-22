EU zero pollution plans hinge on implementation as polluter pays debate deepens

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Registrations have opened for the first EU Zero Pollution Forum, due to take place in Brussels on 7 December.

The opening was announced on 22 September by Jessika Roswall, the European Commissioner for Environment, Water Resilience and a Competitive Circular Economy, during a meeting of the Zero Pollution Stakeholder Platform, the European Commission announced on Tuesday.

The platform has been renewed with expanded membership and will now focus on implementation, practical cooperation and “integrated solutions” linked to environmental protection and Europe’s competitiveness.

The meeting was organised by the European Commission and the European Committee of the Regions and brought together stakeholders from public authorities, business, civil society, research, cities and regions.

Roswall said “the transition to zero pollution will not be delivered by declarations alone” and would require “better implementation, better cooperation, better evidence and better choices.”

Polluter pays and skills shortages

Henna Partanen, a member of the European Committee of the Regions, was named as the platform’s new co-chair and said the committee had reaffirmed its commitment to the “Polluter Pays Principle” — the idea that those who cause pollution should cover the costs of dealing with it.

Partanen said that if “the polluter does not pay, often it is the local community that has to pick up the bill.”

Topics discussed at the meeting included investment needs, mobilising private capital, innovation and skills, research and LIFE projects — an EU funding programme for environment and climate projects — as well as digitalisation of the water sector and action to address “green skills” shortages.

Participants were also set to receive a preview of the third Zero Pollution Monitoring and Outlook report, expected before the end of 2026, from the European Environment Agency and the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre.

The Commission said the September gathering was the ninth meeting of the platform since it was established and took place back-to-back with the first meeting of the Water Resilience Stakeholder Platform.