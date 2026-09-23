EU sanctions tightened until 2029, targeting 3,000 linked to Russia's war on Ukraine

Credit: Openverse

The EU has extended sanctions against people and organisations accused of undermining or threatening Ukraine’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence until 22 September 2029.

The measures apply to more than 3,000 individuals and entities, the Council of the EU announced on Tuesday night.

They include travel restrictions for individuals, asset freezes, and a ban on making funds or other economic resources available to those listed.

As part of its review, the Council said it decided not to renew the listings of three individuals and one entity, and to remove three deceased people from the list.

Background and EU position

The EU expanded its sanctions against Russia after 24 February 2022 in response to Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine, the Council said.

It added that the sanctions were intended to curtail Russia’s ability to wage war by weakening its economic base, curbing energy revenues, depriving it of critical technologies and markets, and targeting its military-industrial complex.

The European Council reaffirmed on 18 June 2026 that it supports Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders.

The EU will continue to provide political, financial, economic, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support to Ukraine and its people.