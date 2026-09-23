Henkel acquires Stahl in EU-approved deal, industrial coatings market unaffected

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The European Commission has approved Henkel’s acquisition of sole control of Dutch company Stahl Parent B.V. under the EU Merger Regulation.

The deal involves Henkel AG & Co. KG, based in Germany, taking sole control of Stahl, the Commission reported in a release on Wednesday.

It relates mainly to the supply of industrial coatings and adhesives.

The Commission said it concluded the transaction would not raise competition concerns because it would have a limited impact on competition in the markets where the two companies are active.

Review completed under standard procedure

The merger was assessed under the normal merger review procedure.

More details are available on the Commission’s competition website and in its public case register under case number M.12372.