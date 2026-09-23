EU clears biosurgery merger, says competition concerns are unfounded

Credit: Unsplash

The European Commission has approved EQT Fund Management S.à r.l.’s acquisition of Corza Medical’s biosurgery business unit under the EU Merger Regulation.

The deal gives EQT Fund Management S.à r.l. (EFMS), a Luxembourg-based firm, sole control of the biosurgery business, which consists of several companies incorporated in Europe and the United States, the Commission reported on Wednesday.

The transaction relates mainly to fibrin sealants and surgical haemostatic products — products used in surgery to help stop bleeding and seal tissues.

The Commission said it concluded the acquisition would not raise competition concerns because the companies are not active in the same markets or in markets that are vertically related, meaning they do not operate at different levels of the same supply chain.

Case details

The merger was assessed under the European Commission’s simplified review procedure.

Further information is available on the Commission’s competition website and in its public case register under case number M.12554.