EU clears major acquisition in heavy materials software

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The European Commission has cleared the acquisition of joint control of Project Potter Holdings, LLC — the parent company of Command Alkon — by US private equity firm Francisco Partners and Germany’s Heidelberg Materials under the EU Merger Regulation.

The deal involves Command Alkon, a company that supplies automation software used in the heavy building materials industry, the Commission informed on Wednesday.

It said it found the transaction would not raise competition concerns because the joint venture has negligible activities in the European Economic Area, a trading bloc that includes EU countries plus Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.

Where to find the case details

The review was carried out under the Commission’s simplified merger procedure.

Further information is available on the Commission’s competition website and in its public case register under case number M.12565.