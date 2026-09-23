EU prepares billion-euro bond auctions ahead of pivotal 2026 settlement dates

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The European Commission has set out plans to auction three EU bonds in late September 2026, including securities maturing in 2029, 2035 and 2048.

The bonds are identified as EU000A3K7MW2 (maturing 4 December 2029, coupon 1.625%), EU000A4D8KD2 (maturing 12 December 2035, coupon 3.375%) and EU000A3K4DM9 (maturing 4 February 2048, coupon 2.625%), the Commission announced on Wednesday.

The competitive auction for all three bonds is scheduled for 28 September 2026, with settlement on 30 September 2026.

A non-competitive auction — a follow-up sale typically allowing certain participants to buy additional amounts at the accepted auction price — is scheduled for 29 September 2026, with settlement on 1 October 2026.

Volumes and allocations

The announced volume is up to 2.5 billion for each of the 2029 and 2035 bonds and up to 2.0 billion for the 2048 bond, the Commission said.

Maximum non-competitive allocations are set at up to 500 million for each of the 2029 and 2035 bonds and up to 400 million for the 2048 bond.