EU honours innovators from seven countries in 2026 Organic Awards

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Organic farmers, businesses and local authorities from seven EU countries have won the 2026 EU Organic Awards.

The awards recognised a female and male farmer, a food processing small or medium-sized enterprise (SME), a restaurant or food service, a food retailer, a city and a region or “bio-district” — an area where farmers, residents and institutions organise around organic production and local supply chains, the European Commission announced on Wednesday.

Kay O’Sullivan in Ireland won best organic farmer (female) for running Glynn Organic Farm, a 63-hectare cattle and sheep farm that has been certified organic for 16.5 years.

The farm uses grass-based production, multispecies swards and weekly grass measurement to improve productivity while reducing external feed inputs and emissions.

Hans Erik Joergensen in Denmark won best organic farmer (male) for Risbjerg Landbrug, a 350-hectare mixed farm with pigs, cattle, laying hens and diversified crops that has been certified organic for 19 years.

The farm uses practices including pasture-based pig production, diverse crop rotations and reduced tillage, and it has contributed to more than 50 research and development projects.

Bio Bulgaria (Harmonica) won best organic food processing SME. The company was founded in 2016, has 47 employees and sells more than 30 partner-manufactured products, while supporting local organic producers through short supply chains.

Zotter Schokolade in Austria won best organic restaurant/food service. The company was founded in 1999, employs 200 people and manages 95 hectares of sustainable agriculture, with an on-site restaurant that processes its own livestock for catering.

Cities and regions also recognised

Boßhammersch Hof in Germany won best organic food retailer for its family-run organic delivery service, the Commission said.

Founded in 1997, it employs 44 people and delivers more than 2,000 plastic-free boxes each week, connecting 60 organic farms with households, schools and rural communities.

Cussac-Fort-Médoc in France won best organic city, with the town of 2,326 inhabitants serving 50% organic products in school canteens through a municipal farming service.

A 7,000 m² organic plot supplies half of the fresh vegetables for 230 daily meals, with zero transport and packaging and no extra cost.

Distretto Sardegna Bio in Italy won best organic region/bio-district. Created in 2021, it covers 24,090 km² and involves 2,600 organic businesses across 184,000 hectares of organic farmland, the statement said.

More than 120 applications were received, with 21 candidates shortlisted from 12 countries.

The awards cover six categories and seven individual prizes and are run by the European Commission alongside the European Economic and Social Committee, the European Committee of the Regions, COPA-COGECA and IFOAM Organics Europe, with support from the European Parliament and the Council.