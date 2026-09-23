Future euro banknotes survey sees record youth turnout in design debate

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Nearly 10 million people took part in a European Central Bank survey on the future design of euro banknotes.

A total of 9.96 million people across Europe and beyond completed the public survey, the ECB announced on Wednesday.

Survey responses indicated interest across the euro area, with 2.6% of the euro area population taking part.

Two-thirds of the responses came from people under 35, and participation covered all age groups, including younger generations.

ECB President Christine Lagarde said the number of responses showed “how much interest Europeans have in their future banknotes.”

The survey ran from 23 July to 21 September 2026 and asked for opinions on 10 shortlisted design proposals, based on the themes “European culture” and “Rivers and birds.”

What happens next

An additional survey using the same questions has been carried out by an independent research company on a representative sample of people in the euro area, and its results are still being finalised, the ECB said.

The combined results, along with recommendations from an independent design contest jury and a technical assessment, will be used to inform a Governing Council decision on the final design concept, expected around the end of 2026.

The ECB said it is not publishing results for individual design proposals at this stage, and that a detailed report — including feedback on each proposal and results by country — will be published after the Governing Council’s decision.

After that decision, the chosen concept will be developed into banknotes, which the ECB said would include enhanced security features and improvements in accessibility and sustainability.

The new banknotes are expected to enter circulation gradually from the early 2030s, while existing euro banknotes will remain valid and continue to circulate alongside the new series.