New EU-backed push seeks to revitalise industries and urban hubs in Wallonia

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The Walloon Government and the European Investment Bank have signed an agreement to work together on identifying and assessing projects intended to support economic revitalisation in La Louvière and the Centre region.

The Memorandum of Understanding sets out a framework for cooperation to help prepare projects that could be eligible for European funding, the EIB announced on Wednesday.

The signing took place in La Louvière after a round-table discussion at Château Boël and was attended by the King of the Belgians.

EIB Vice-President Robert de Groot stated that the bank would work with regional authorities and local stakeholders to “identify sound projects that deliver added value for citizens” and contribute to the region’s transformation.

The bank said the partnership would draw on its technical and financial expertise to support the selection and development of projects.

Areas of focus for potential projects

The cooperation could cover initiatives linked to the circular economy, industrial innovation, social and healthcare infrastructure, training, energy efficiency, urban infrastructure and the climate transition, the EIB said.

The Walloon authorities’ strategic vision for the Centre region includes plans spanning sustainable reindustrialisation, the circular economy, healthcare, training and urban regeneration.