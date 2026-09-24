NATO launches first resilience course as crisis preparedness takes centre stage

Credit: NATO

NATO has launched its first Executive Resilience Course for senior civilian and military leaders from across the Alliance.

The course is designed to develop leaders’ skills to prepare for crises, keep essential services running and support NATO’s defence, the alliance informed on Wednesday.

It is being organised by NATO’s Defence Policy and Planning Division and the Netherlands Institute of International Relations Clingendael.

Participants will cover topics including emerging threats, critical infrastructure, civil-military co-operation, essential services and societal resilience.

“Resilience is critical to our peace and stability”

NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Shekerinska told participants that “resilience is critical to our peace and stability.”

She added that the course would cover how to integrate civilian capabilities that are part of deterrence and defence.

NATO said the programme brings together professionals from government, the military, industry, critical infrastructure, academia and civil society to share experiences and learn how to co-operate during a crisis.