Ukraine secures €3b EU funds as Norway boosts support with €92m

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Ukraine will receive nearly €3 billion after the Council of the EU approved the eighth regular payment under the EU’s Ukraine Facility, including almost €800 million provided for the first time through the Ukraine Support Loan.

The payment follows Ukraine completing 10 “target steps” required under the Ukraine Plan, the Council announced on Thursday.

Ukraine has met 84 of the 95 target steps required under the Plan so far — about 88% of those due to date — according to the Council.

Funding from the Ukraine Facility is intended to support Ukraine’s macro-financial stability, recovery and modernisation, keep public administration running and back reform efforts.

Norway adds €92 million in non-repayable support

The Council also amended the Ukraine Plan to include a voluntary financial contribution from Norway of NOK 1,000,000,000 — about €92 million — in non-repayable support.

EU member states, third countries and international organisations can make voluntary contributions to the Ukraine Facility.

Sweden has made additional voluntary contributions totalling more than €253 million over the past year.

Norway is the first non-EU country to contribute to Pillar I of the Ukraine Facility — “Support to Ukraine through the Ukraine Plan” — while the UK recently contributed more than €17 million to Pillar II, the “Ukraine Investment Framework.”

The Ukraine Facility entered into force on 1 March 2024 and provides more than €50 billion in grants and loans to support Ukraine through 2027.

More than €40 billion of that total is earmarked for reforms and investments set out in the Ukraine Plan — Ukraine’s roadmap for recovery and EU accession — with payments tied to meeting the Plan’s targets.

Once the latest payment is made, Ukraine will have received more than €32 billion under the Ukraine Facility since mid-2024.