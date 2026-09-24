EU to end Russian gas reliance by 2027, Von der Leyen tells UN climate meeting

Credit: Ursula von der Leyen on X

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told a United Nations high-level meeting on climate action that the European Union plans to end imports of Russian gas by 2027, after Russia cut supplies in 2022.

She said the EU had depended on Russia for 45% of its gas before the cut-off and has since diversified supplies. Energy security has become a central issue for Europe, the Commission reported on Wednesday.

Von der Leyen also referred to a conflict affecting the Strait of Hormuz, saying the EU’s imported fossil fuels had cost an additional €90 billion since the start of that conflict “without a single molecule of energy in addition”.

She stated that 70% of Europe’s electricity already comes from “clean energies”, which she described as renewables and nuclear power.

Renewables are the world’s fastest-growing energy source, she added.

Grid connections and unused renewable power

Von der Leyen said large volumes of clean electricity in Europe remain unused because energy systems are not yet integrated enough to take full advantage of it.

The EU installed more than 80 gigawatts of renewable capacity last year, but six times more capacity is still waiting to be connected to the grid, she added.

The President of the European Commission called for faster grid connections and more energy storage and flexibility — steps used to help balance electricity systems when wind and solar output changes.

The EU’s goal is to double the share of electricity in its energy use by 2040, she said, adding that this could cut the bloc’s fossil fuel import bill by €260 billion a year.

On international climate policy, she said Europe accounts for 6% of global greenhouse gas emissions but is warming at twice the global rate.

The EU is pushing to expand emissions trading — a carbon pricing system — and to double energy efficiency and triple renewables by 2030, she noted.

Von der Leyen also highlighted the EU’s Global Gateway investment programme, describing it as €300 billion for the clean transition, with €150 billion reserved for Africa.

Of that Africa allocation, €60 billion has already been invested in climate and energy and €120 billion is already programmed.