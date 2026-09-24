Malta's Victoria to become a European Capital of Culture for 2031

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Victoria, on the Maltese island of Gozo, has been recommended to become a European Capital of Culture for 2031.

The title is awarded under an EU scheme launched in 1985 that selects cities to run a year-long programme of cultural activities, the European Commission noted in a statement on Thursday.

Victoria will share the 2031 designation with a city in Spain, which is due to be announced in December.

Victoria would be Malta’s second city to hold the title after Valletta in 2018.

Glenn Micallef, the European Commissioner for Intergenerational Fairness, Youth, Culture and Sport, congratulated the city and said Victoria’s bid is built around the theme “Island of Islands.”

Prize funding and next steps

Each European Capital of Culture may receive a €1.5 million prize funded through the EU’s Creative Europe programme, the Commission said.

The EU has renewed the framework for European Capitals of Culture beyond 2033.