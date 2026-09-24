EU clears €11m scheme to shield Romanian pig farmers from crisis fallout

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Romanian pig farmers will be able to apply for up to €11 million in state support after the European Commission cleared a scheme designed to offset higher fuel and fertiliser costs linked to the Middle East crisis.

The programme totals €11 million (RON 59 million) and was approved under the EU’s Middle East Crisis Temporary State Aid Framework — a set of rules adopted on 29 April 2026 that allows member states to grant limited, time-bound support in response to disruption, the Commission announced on Thursday.

The aid will be paid as direct grants to pig farmers facing extra costs between 1 March 2026 and 31 December 2026, with individual payments capped at €50,000 per company.

Funding will be calculated based on increases in fuel and fertiliser prices that affect production costs.

How the scheme will work

The scheme will run until 31 December 2026, according to the Commission.

The Commission said it assessed the measure under EU state aid rules, including Article 107(3)(c) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, which allows governments to support certain economic activities under specified conditions.

A non-confidential version of the decision is due to be published in the Commission’s state aid register under case number SA.124649 once confidentiality issues have been dealt with.