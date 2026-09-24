EU approves merger reshaping natural wellness market with Aroma-Zone deal

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The European Commission has approved Eurazeo and Partners Group’s acquisition of joint control of Aroma-Zone and Legendre Holding 91, under the EU Merger Regulation.

Aroma-Zone and LH91 will be jointly controlled by Eurazeo S.E. of France and Partners Group AG of Switzerland, the Commission informed on Thursday.

The deal mainly concerns retail sales of natural cosmetics, essential oils, supplements, aromatherapy products and other wellness products.

The Commission said it cleared the transaction after concluding it would not raise competition concerns.

Eurazeo was already a controlling shareholder, it added, while Partners Group was not active in the same or vertically related markets as the joint venture.

Simplified merger review

The case was assessed under the Commission’s simplified merger review procedure.

Further details are available in the Commission’s public case register under case number M.12613.